315,000 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company's stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company's stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

