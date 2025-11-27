3,300 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 161.6% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised NRG Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $168.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

