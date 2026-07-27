34,939 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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