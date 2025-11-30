3,517 Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -483.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

