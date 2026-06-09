3,606 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $968.87.

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McKesson Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $767.06 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $804.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,592.36. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,385 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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