36,126 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

