36,128 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,128 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,451,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steven Madden by 50.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 814,318 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 155.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 955,010 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 581,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here