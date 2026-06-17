367,124 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 367,124 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.98.

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Intel Trading Down 8.5%

INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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