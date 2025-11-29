3,783 Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. $CDTX Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,783 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company's stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $219.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $220.46. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Cidara Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

