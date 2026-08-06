38,126 Shares in Heartflow, Inc. $HTFL Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heartflow during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTFL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Heartflow from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Heartflow from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTFL

Heartflow Stock Performance

Shares of HTFL opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. Heartflow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartflow, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Heartflow

In related news, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 38,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 457,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,027,725. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Campbell Rogers sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $261,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,236.54. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,884. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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