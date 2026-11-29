Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,883,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,547,000. SpaceX makes up approximately 7.4% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meramec Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in SpaceX by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meramec Financial Planners LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SpaceX alerts: Sign Up

SpaceX Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SPCX opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion and a P/E ratio of 508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.14. SpaceX has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCX. Arete Research set a $450.00 price objective on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SpaceX from $214.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SpaceX from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,472,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,630,414.95. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trending Headlines about SpaceX

These are some of the SPCX headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FCC conditionally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for its planned Starmind orbital data centers. The approval gives the company a path to pursue a new AI-computing business, though deployments are years away and the network is not yet operational. Why Shares in SpaceX Popped Higher Today

The FCC conditionally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for its planned Starmind orbital data centers. The approval gives the company a path to pursue a new AI-computing business, though deployments are years away and the network is not yet operational. Neutral Sentiment: The donation could have a mixed effect for existing shareholders: SpaceX’s contribution is expected to involve newly issued shares, which could dilute ownership, while Musk’s personal contribution would come from his holdings. The scale and timing depend on the accounts’ eligibility and implementation. Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock giveaway hides a surprise for shareholders

The donation could have a mixed effect for existing shareholders: SpaceX’s contribution is expected to involve newly issued shares, which could dilute ownership, while Musk’s personal contribution would come from his holdings. The scale and timing depend on the accounts’ eligibility and implementation. Negative Sentiment: The data-center opportunity remains unproven. The authorization does not guarantee launches or commercial success, and analysts have raised questions about financing and recovering valuable equipment if the venture fails. SpaceX Wants AI Data Centers in Space. What Happens if They Go Bankrupt?

SpaceX Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report