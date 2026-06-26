40,000 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Boeing News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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