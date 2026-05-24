4,169 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,169 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the construction company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $722.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $632.01 and its 200 day moving average is $528.65. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.89 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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