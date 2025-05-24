4,276 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.23.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $130.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Clorox's payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

