431,341 Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,311,000. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstEnergy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,827.84. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $94,571.40. This represents a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FE. TD Cowen upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstEnergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstEnergy wasn't on the list.

While FirstEnergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here