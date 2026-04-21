4,434 Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Purchased by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,434 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $137,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $640,534,000 after buying an additional 221,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7,202.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $95,357,000 after buying an additional 164,942 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 443,465 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $270,212,000 after buying an additional 129,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,531,586 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,245,066,000 after buying an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Northrop reported $6.14 EPS vs. $6.03 consensus and revenue of $9.88B vs. $9.75B consensus; margins and ROE remain healthy, which supports near-term earnings credibility. Read More.

Q1 results beat estimates — Northrop reported $6.14 EPS vs. $6.03 consensus and revenue of $9.88B vs. $9.75B consensus; margins and ROE remain healthy, which supports near-term earnings credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand environment and program momentum — Management cited elevated global demand, with strength in aeronautics and the B‑21 program helping revenue growth and near‑term backlog visibility. This supports medium/long‑term program value. Read More.

Demand environment and program momentum — Management cited elevated global demand, with strength in aeronautics and the B‑21 program helping revenue growth and near‑term backlog visibility. This supports medium/long‑term program value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context and pre‑print positioning — Recent analyst notes and previews highlighted margin recovery as a key watch item and the consensus EPS/revenue estimates most analysts tracked into the print. These notes framed expectations but did not materially change the fundamental view. Read More.

Analyst context and pre‑print positioning — Recent analyst notes and previews highlighted margin recovery as a key watch item and the consensus EPS/revenue estimates most analysts tracked into the print. These notes framed expectations but did not materially change the fundamental view. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slightly below consensus — NOC set EPS guidance of $27.40–$27.90 versus a ~$28.01 consensus and revenue guidance of $43.5B–$44.0B (consensus ~$43.9B). The EPS range being under Street expectations appears to be the primary reason investors trimmed the stock after the beat.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $655.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.36 and a 200 day moving average of $639.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $450.13 and a one year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.11. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $752.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $719.58.

View Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,404. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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