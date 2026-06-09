4,548 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,548 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,851.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,744.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,364.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.16 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here