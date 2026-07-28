45,537 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,537 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Mizuho raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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