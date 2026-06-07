46,621 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,621 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,808,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.29. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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