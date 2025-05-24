4,689 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,689 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.2% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $593.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GS stock opened at $598.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $547.17 and a 200-day moving average of $581.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here