4,695 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,695 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,313,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $6,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

