46,982 Shares in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Bought by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000. Regal Rexnord comprises 3.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 208.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $4,759,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total transaction of $4,764,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,628.32. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.85, for a total transaction of $277,363.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,816.55. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $5,545,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.00.

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Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.9%

RRX stock opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $236.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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