47,626 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,518,913,000 after buying an additional 3,009,884 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $129,140,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: SCHW beat Q2 expectations, posting $1.62 EPS versus $1.53 expected and $7.07 billion in revenue versus $6.90 billion expected, with revenue up 20.9% year over year. Article Title

SCHW beat Q2 expectations, posting versus $1.53 expected and versus $6.90 billion expected, with revenue up 20.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The quarter benefited from robust trading activity , strong net interest revenue, and record revenue, reinforcing the view that Schwab is gaining from active retail markets. Article Title

The quarter benefited from , strong net interest revenue, and record revenue, reinforcing the view that Schwab is gaining from active retail markets. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 outlook, guiding revenue to $28.1 billion to $28.3 billion , above the Street’s $27.3 billion estimate, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

The company raised its FY2026 outlook, guiding revenue to , above the Street’s $27.3 billion estimate, which supports the case for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary said the stock’s recent rally and stronger-than-expected earnings may have left less upside near term, suggesting investors are reassessing valuation after the results. Article Title

Some commentary said the stock’s recent rally and stronger-than-expected earnings may have left less upside near term, suggesting investors are reassessing valuation after the results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, several reports noted that rising expenses disappointed some investors, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, several reports noted that disappointed some investors, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock. Negative Sentiment: BMO downgraded Charles Schwab to Market Perform after the recent stock rally, signaling that some analysts see less immediate upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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