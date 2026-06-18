4D Advisors LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Calix, Inc $CALX

4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000. Calix accounts for 3.3% of 4D Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Calix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Calix by 16,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,781 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on CALX

Calix Stock Down 1.6%

CALX stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.23. Calix, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

More Calix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calix wasn't on the list.

While Calix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here