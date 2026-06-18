4D Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

4D Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of 4D Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 4D Advisors LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 137,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $124,368,000 after buying an additional 70,463 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,945,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.4%

MPWR stock opened at $1,448.21 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $671.18 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,533.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,223.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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