5,000 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $266.17.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,662 shares of company stock worth $65,966,071 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $213.15 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $308.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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