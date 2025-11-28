500,000 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $41,880,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.82% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the energy company's stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,293.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,604 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company's stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

ORA stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $1,420,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,533.49. This trade represents a 29.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 18,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,025,583.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,333,253. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,418 shares of company stock worth $7,580,300. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

