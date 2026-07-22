5,149 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,189,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $315,925,000 after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 49.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here