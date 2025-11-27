5,300 Shares in Allegion PLC $ALLE Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $142,707,000 after buying an additional 885,857 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $623,104,000 after acquiring an additional 878,796 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Allegion by 390.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,506,000 after acquiring an additional 472,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Allegion Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion's payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

