53,342 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,342 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Strategy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $95,609,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $433.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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