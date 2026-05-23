5,405 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Welltower comprises about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.00.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.1%

Welltower stock opened at $216.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.49 and a twelve month high of $221.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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