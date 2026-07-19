54,555 Shares in Repligen Corporation $RGEN Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,555 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000. Repligen accounts for approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Repligen Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $147.25 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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