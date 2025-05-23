5,579 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $458.46 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $475.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $355.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.46.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.62.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

