564,962 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 564,962 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $37,578,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.09% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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