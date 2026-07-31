57,472 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: New iQPS contract: Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Positive Sentiment: Government and long-term growth catalysts: Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Oversold rebound: Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook.

Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation concerns: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Space sector repricing and Rocket Lab fundamentals

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Negative Sentiment: Sector and insider-selling pressure: The repricing of high-growth aerospace stocks, including SpaceX, has reduced investor appetite for loss-making space companies. Separately, reported open-market insider activity showed 106 sales and no purchases over six months, including significant sales by executives, which may weigh on sentiment.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $82,110,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,868,952.06. This trade represents a 36.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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