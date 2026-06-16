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57,766 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Purchased by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LFG Wealth Partners LLC initiated a new position in Pfizer, buying 57,766 shares valued at about $1.44 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Pfizer reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.75 versus the $0.72 estimate and revenue of $14.45 billion versus $13.84 billion expected.
  • The stock remains under mixed sentiment: analysts currently have a Hold consensus, while investors continue to weigh Pfizer’s 6.6% dividend yield against patent-cliff and declining COVID-related sales concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pfizer.

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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