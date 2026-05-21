5,790 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $315.44 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $298.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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