5,946 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,946 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here