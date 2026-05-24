605,074 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 605,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,552,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

PLTR stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76. The company has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 923,756 shares of company stock worth $125,660,329 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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