61,276 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,276 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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