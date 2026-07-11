63,208 Shares in The New York Times Company $NYT Bought by AlpenGlobal Capital LLC

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. New York Times makes up approximately 3.4% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the company's stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,581 shares of the company's stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Times by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

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New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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