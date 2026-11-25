Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,774 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 635,610 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of AstraZeneca worth $238,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lynch Investment Planning LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised AstraZeneca from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AstraZeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $183.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92. AstraZeneca Plc has a 52 week low of $153.41 and a 52 week high of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $284.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The company discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicines, with a focus on oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare diseases. Its research and commercial operations serve patients and healthcare systems across more than 100 countries. AstraZeneca’s portfolio includes medicines for cancer, respiratory and immune-mediated conditions, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, and rare disorders.

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