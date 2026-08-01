6,364 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 18,204 shares of the company's stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. The trade was a 50.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $618.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $274.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here