6,367 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $695.33 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $720.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.13.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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