6,414 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,414 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

