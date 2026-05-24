6,486 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock worth $965,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock worth $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $358.44 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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