654,826 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Acquired by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. AngioDynamics comprises approximately 3.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO opened at $9.22 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $374.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. AngioDynamics's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

