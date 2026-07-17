66,464 Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,464 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $35,825,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.09% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect MSCI to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and new AI-related product launches, which could reinforce the company’s premium valuation ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts expect MSCI to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and new AI-related product launches, which could reinforce the company’s premium valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around MSCI’s August India index review suggests as many as 12 additions could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive inflows, highlighting continued demand for MSCI’s index products and their influence on global capital flows. Article Title

Market chatter around MSCI’s August India index review suggests as many as 12 additions could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive inflows, highlighting continued demand for MSCI’s index products and their influence on global capital flows. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports on the India rejig name several likely beneficiaries, including Adani Green, Groww, Adani Energy, Torrent Pharma, and RBL Bank, reinforcing expectations for index rebalancing activity that can boost trading volumes and fee-related visibility for MSCI. Article Title

Additional reports on the India rejig name several likely beneficiaries, including Adani Green, Groww, Adani Energy, Torrent Pharma, and RBL Bank, reinforcing expectations for index rebalancing activity that can boost trading volumes and fee-related visibility for MSCI. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles from investment-fund letters referenced MSCI World and MSCI World ex USA as benchmarks; these mentions are largely contextual and do not appear to materially affect MSCI’s near-term stock outlook. Article Title

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $709.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $636.24 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $501.08 and a 12 month high of $644.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $595.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's payout ratio is 46.83%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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