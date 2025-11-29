67,022 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,022 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,010 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,849 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,155 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 450,709 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,926 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.6%

HMN opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,678.20. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,788 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,765.96. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,398 shares of company stock worth $923,398. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

