69,301 Shares in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Purchased by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Penguin Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $14,020,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,989,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $7,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $5,959,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000.

In other Penguin Solutions news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,203.24. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,448 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

